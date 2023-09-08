West Vale diners raise £3,000 for research into motor neurone disease
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pub and kitchen The Viaduct in West Vale, near Halifax, hosted Dine & Donate where customers could book a table, receive their meal on the house and be entertained with magic and music. In return, the diners were asked to donate what they thought the meal was worth.
There was also live entertainment from magician Luke Lenihan, singer KTSteve and DJ Alex Healey, while businesses across Calderdale supported the event by donating prizes for a raffle.
So far, £3,077 has been raised which will go towards research into MND at the University of Sheffield’s SITraN research centre.
The Viaduct’s manager Jacob McDonagh said: "We had a fantastic turnout throughout the day with generous diners donating a huge amount towards vital research into a disease for which there is no cure and kills too many, too soon.”