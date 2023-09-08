News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

West Vale diners raise £3,000 for research into motor neurone disease

A Calderdale fundraising event where diners were served Sunday Lunch for free in return for a donation to support research into motor neurone disease (MND) has raised over £3,000.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Pub and kitchen The Viaduct in West Vale, near Halifax, hosted Dine & Donate where customers could book a table, receive their meal on the house and be entertained with magic and music. In return, the diners were asked to donate what they thought the meal was worth.

Read More
Read more: 42 photos that will take you back to Halifax nights out in 2008

There was also live entertainment from magician Luke Lenihan, singer KTSteve and DJ Alex Healey, while businesses across Calderdale supported the event by donating prizes for a raffle.

Jacob McDonagh, Luke Lenihan, Terry Rose and Joanne MaddenJacob McDonagh, Luke Lenihan, Terry Rose and Joanne Madden
Jacob McDonagh, Luke Lenihan, Terry Rose and Joanne Madden
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So far, £3,077 has been raised which will go towards research into MND at the University of Sheffield’s SITraN research centre.

The Viaduct’s manager Jacob McDonagh said: "We had a fantastic turnout throughout the day with generous diners donating a huge amount towards vital research into a disease for which there is no cure and kills too many, too soon.”

“Thank you to everyone involved – from our team to the businesses who donated prizes and our entertainers. The biggest thanks goes, of course, to our customers for giving so much to the really important cause.”

Related topics:MNDWest ValeCalderdaleHalifax