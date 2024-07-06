West Yorkshire cycling clubs: Halifax Imperial Wheelers cycling club searching for 'lost history' as it celebrates turning 100
The Halifax Imperial Wheelers celebrated its centenary with a group ride followed by a barbecue attended by members past and present.
The event was held at the Old Rishworthian in Copley and members of other local clubs were also invited.
A limited edition kit was created to commemorate the event, as well as a special centenary beer created through a collaboration with Vocation Brewery.
Contributions were also received from other local businesses, including energy gels and beer from Halifax cafe-bar Mamil, and bike-washing equipment from Halifax bicycle shop Giant.
Imperial Wheeler Lewis Clegg was one of several who joined the club around 10 years ago following the Tour de France holding its Grand Départ in the area.
Speaking about organising the event, Lewis said: “[It was] my idea to put it together because it doesn’t come around very often but a nice opportunity.
"We had a lot of people join [us] who were well into their 80s and 90s.”
He added that, despite being “let down by the weather”, it was a “really nice, friendly” event and “probably the most members that [the club] have ever got together.”
As well as overseeing the centenary celebrations, Lewis writes an annual review magazine for the club, and this year has been searching for proof of the club’s 1924 origins.
So far, Lewis’ research has taken him as far back as 1925, with the club mentioned in a newspaper article of that year, but he still hopes to find documents dating back to 1924 – the year the club’s crest says it was established.
Lewis added: “I am on a quest to find the proof.
"There are people who do have little documents hidden in their attic. We have got lots of paperwork going back to the 50s, maybe the 40s.”
According to Lewis’ research, the club somewhat died out in the 1950s before being revived, and used to have a clubhouse in West Vale – however, this building no longer exists.
Nowadays, the club has around 60 members and holds a social ride every Thursday from outside the Old Post Office in Halifax.
