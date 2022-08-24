West Yorkshire Heritage Open Days: This is how you can explore the history of the city

4. Nostell

Thursday, 15 September/Friday, September 16/Saturday, September 17 from 10am-5pm. Visit Nostell as the gates are thrown open welcoming everyone to see inside the gardens and house. Visit the hidden Menagerie Garden, or take in the Chippendale furniture in the house. The gardens and house at Nostell will be available for visitors on the Heritage Open Days to visit free of charge. Visitors can wander the rose and kitchen gardens, have a go on the adventure play area, walk around the lakes, visit the hidden menagerie garden or head up to obelisk park. There's two cycle trails at Nostell for visitors who bring their bikes.

Photo: jpress