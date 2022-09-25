This latest event took place in Wakefield with 60 attendees from charities, community safety organisations, local authorities, and the police joining West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, and her Deputy Mayor for policing and crime, Alison Lowe.

The purpose of this event was to discuss West Yorkshire’s upcoming Safety of Women and Girls Strategy which is set to launch later this year.

The strategy promises to set out the priority areas in tackling violence against women and girls and outline how partners can work together to create a safer West Yorkshire for all.

The Mayor of west Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at the event, Tracy Brabin said: “I remain determined to do everything in my power to improve the safety of women and girls in West Yorkshire.

“This issue is at the heart of my Police and Crime Plan, and I am committed to creating a strategy which will truly deliver upon my pledge.

“It has been incredibly valuable to be surrounded by the fantastic expertise of our partners, working together to achieve a safe, just and inclusive West Yorkshire.”

Alison added: “This event enabled us to bring together and draw upon the experiences of partners from across the region.

“Through working with the police, local organisations, victims, survivors, and local authorities, we are co-designing a Safety of Women and Girls Strategy that is built around the needs of West Yorkshire.

“I am looking forward to the launch later this year and seeing the incredible things we will achieve together.”

The Safety of Women and Girls Strategy will add to ongoing work by the Mayor to ensure the safety of women and girls remains high on the agenda regionally and nationally.

This work includes securing nearly £14 million for victim support services in West Yorkshire.

A portion of this money is funding 52 new independent sexual violence and domestic violence advisors in the region and supporting the establishment of a new service for victims of domestic abuse related stalking.