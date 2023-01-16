Fifty-four year old John Brown, who was from Elland, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which occurred on the Elland exit slip of the A629 Calderdale Way sometime between 10.15pm on Wednesday, January 11 and 1.30am on Thursday, January 12.

Mr Brown’s body was found under his Renault recovery truck. No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate what happened and would like to speak to anyone who saw Mr Brown by his truck between the times above, or anyone with dash cam footage that will assist the investigation.

Fifty-four year old John Brown from Elland.