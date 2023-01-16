West Yorkshire Police appeal for infomation after a fatal road traffic collision in Elland
West Yorkshire Police have reissued an appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Elland earlier this month.
Fifty-four year old John Brown, who was from Elland, was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which occurred on the Elland exit slip of the A629 Calderdale Way sometime between 10.15pm on Wednesday, January 11 and 1.30am on Thursday, January 12.
Mr Brown’s body was found under his Renault recovery truck. No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate what happened and would like to speak to anyone who saw Mr Brown by his truck between the times above, or anyone with dash cam footage that will assist the investigation.
If you can assist then please contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101, or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting the reference 0081 of 12/1.