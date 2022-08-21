West Yorkshire Police recruitment campaign opens following A-level results day

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well, you could apply to be a police officer through the West Yorkshire Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship route and study for a degree without having to pay the tuition fees.

You can earn while you learn and get a degree in the process.

Alternatively, you could take the Direct Entry Detective route if you prefer the idea of being a detective from the start, rather than being a response or neighbourhood officer.

Applications for the scheme are now open.

The recruitment campaign is part of the national Uplift scheme which was introduced by the Government to increase officer numbers nationally by 20,000.

West Yorkshire Police has currently recruited 624 officers through Uplift with 228 more needed.

Chief inspector John Toothill, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Congratulations to all those who are receiving A-level results. If you are unsure what to do next, becoming a police officer is an exciting opportunity.

“I have been a police officer for 19 years and have loved every minute, it is challenging but also very rewarding.

“There is so much variety in the job and you are supported every step of the way.

“You get a salary from the moment you start, and you can get a degree through the PCDA route, without any student debt!

“There are a number of recruitment workshops should you need help and advice.”

Applications are open now and will close on August 31.

West Yorkshire Police hope the campaign will attract individuals from a range of backgrounds, ages and experiences.