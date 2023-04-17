Congestion

M1 - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M621 Eastbound between J3 A653 Dewsbury Road (City Centre) and M1. Average speed ten mph.

M1 - Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on M1 Southbound between J44 A639 Leeds Road (Leeds South / Rothwell) and J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Average speed 25 mph.

Delays are increasing on some roads this afternoon.

A58 - Delays of one minute on A58 Whitehall Road West Eastbound between M62 J26 (Chain Bar) and Hunsworth Lane. Average speed 15 mph.

A62 - Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on A62 Leeds Road Northbound between Leeds Road and A644 Wakefield Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout). Average speed five mph.

A641, Brighouse - Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A641 Bradford Road Northbound between Dorchester Road and Bonegate Road. Average speed ten mph.

A629 - Delays of eight minutes and delays easing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound in Siddal. Average speed five mph.

A68 - Delays of two minutes on A58 Rochdale Road Eastbound between Jerry Lane and Willow Houses.

Incidents

A62 - Queueing traffic on A62 Leeds Road both ways at A644 Wakefield Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout). In the construction area. A lane closure is in place.

A58, Halifax - Queueing traffic on A58 Godley Road both ways at Godley Branch Road. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation for gas main work.

Road closures

Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.

New Bank, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on New Bank Westbound from The Incline to A58 Godley Road.

Pinnar Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Pinnar Lane both ways between Bank Top and Coalpit Lane.

Field Head Lane, Mixenden - Road closed due to gas main work on Field Head Lane both ways between A629 Keighley Road and Field Head Way.

Wellhouse lane, Mirfield - Road closed due to telecoms work on Wellhouse Lane both ways from Quarryfields to Flash Lane.

Harefield Drive, Birstall - Road closed due to water main work on Harefield Drive both ways from Hillhead Drive to Upper Batley Lane.

Jackson’s Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Jackson's Lane both ways from Briestfield Road to Whitley Road.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Warmfield Lane, Kirkthorpe - Road closed due to gas main work on Warmfield Lane both ways between Goosehill Lane and Boundary Lane.

Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Roadworks

B6114, Elland - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on B6114 Dewsbury Road at Whitwell Green Lane.

A6026, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A6026 Wakefield Road near the Volunteer Arms.

Cain Lane, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cain Lane at Law Lane.

Bank Top, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Top at Sun Way.

A58, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Godley Road at Godley Branch Road.

Cobblestones Drive, Mixenden - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cobblestones Drive at Hawthorn Way.

A644 - One lane closed due to electricity work on A644 Wakefield Road at A62 Leeds Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout). On the roundabout.

A638, Cleckheaton - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A638 Bradford Road at B6121 Hunsworth Lane.

A651, Gomersal – Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A651 Oxford Road at A643 Church Lane.

B6117, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at Burgh Mill Lane.

High Street, Batley - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on High Street between Rathlin Road and Kirkgate.

B6128, Shaw Cross - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

M62, Tingley - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).

Wesley Street, Ossett - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Wesley Street between Millfields and Ventnor Way.

Northfield Lane, Horbury - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Northfield Lane between Beechwood Grove and Elmwood Grove.

Batley Road, Wakefield - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Batley Road at Peacock Avenue.

George Street, Wakefield - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on George Street both ways at West Parade.

Stanley Road, Wakefield - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Stanley Road both ways at Stanley Street.

