Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 68 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed five mph.

M62 - Severe delays of 27 minutes on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed ten mph.

M606 - Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on M606 Southbound between M606 and J1 M62 J26 (Chain Bar). Average speed ten mph.

A58 - Delays of one minute and delays increasing on A58 Halifax Road Westbound between The Avenue and Watergate. Average speed ten mph.

A629 - Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound in Siddal. Average speed ten mph.

A58 - Delays of one minute on A58 Rochdale Road Westbound between A58 and A646 Skircoat Moor Road.

A629 - Delays of two minutes on A629 Northbound between M62 J24 (Ainley Top) and A643 Brighouse Road (Ainley Top Roundabout). Average speed five mph.

A62 - Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A62 Leeds Road Northbound between A62 and A6107 Bradley Road (White Cross Inn Junction). Average speed ten mph.

A62 - Delays of three minutes and delays easing on A62 Huddersfield Road Northbound between A62 and A643 Leeds Road. Average speed ten mph.

A636 - Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A636 Denby Dale Road Southbound between A636 and M1 J39 (Wakefield / Durkar). Average speed five mph.

A644 - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A644 Huddersfield Road Westbound between A638 Dewsbury Ring Road and Fir Parade. Average speed five mph.

Incidents

M62 - Severe delays, two lanes closed and queueing traffic for seven miles due to stalled vehicle on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Congestion to After J25 (Brighouse). Traffic is slow on the M606 heading towards the M62.

M1 - One lane closed due to stalled van on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Traffic is coping well. Lane one (of four) is closed.

Road closures

Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.

High Street, Luddenden - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Luddenden - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Range Bank, Halifax - Road closed due to electricity work on Range Bank both ways between Upper Range and Prospect Street.

Trooper Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Trooper Lane both ways from High Grove Lane to Blaithroyd Lane.

Grandstand Road, Lofthouse - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Roadworks

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A58 Godley Lane both ways at Old Godley Lane.

B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).

