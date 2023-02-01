Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 19 minutes on M62 Westbound between J32 A639 Colorado Way (Pontefract) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph

Traffic queues on the M62 Westbound towards Brighouse.

M62 - Severe delays of ten minutes on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and M62 (Hartshead Moor Services). Average speed 15 mph.

A62, Mirfield - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on A62 Leeds Road Southbound between Balmfield Crescent and A644 Wakefield Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout). Average speed five mph.

M1 - Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J38 A637 Huddersfield Road (Woolley / Huddersfield) and J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Average speed 15 mph.

A638, Wakefield - Delays of eight minutes on A638 Doncaster Road Westbound between Doncaster Road and Charles Avenue. Average speed ten mph.

A1(M) - Severe delays of 26 minutes and delays increasing on A1(M) Southbound in West Yorkshire. Average speed five mph.

A1(M) - Severe delays of 39 minutes and delays increasing on A1(M) Northbound between J41 M62 J32A and J42 A63 (Selby Fork). Average speed five mph.

Incidents

M62 - Long delays and queueing traffic for twelve miles on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Congestion to After J32 (Pontefract). In the construction area. Travel time is around 30 minute.

M62 - Long delays and queueing traffic for nine miles on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Congestion to J24 (Ainley Top). In the construction area. Travel time is around 30 minute.

A1(M) - All lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to crash, a tanker involved on A1(M) Southbound from J42 A63 (Selby Fork) to J41 M62 J32A.

Road closures

Crown street, Elland - Road closed due to gas main work on Crown Street both ways between Southgate and Huddersfield Road.

Boggart Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Boggart Lane both ways from Hope Street to Sowerby Croft Lane.

Lower Clyde Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Lower Clyde Street both ways from Clyde Street to Boggart Lane.

Bank Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Bank Street both ways from Scar Head Road to Boggart Lane.

High Street, Luddenden - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Luddenden - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Knowles Hill Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to water main work on Knowles Hill Road both ways between School Grove and B6117 Heckmondwike Road.

Enfield Drive, Batley - Road closed due to water main work on Enfield Drive both ways between Horner Avenue and Enfield Close.

Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.

Roadworks

Mixenden Lane, Mixenden - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Mixenden Lane near Ivy Lane.

B6114, Elland - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6114 Saddleworth Road at Daleside.

A644, Mirfield - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A644 Huddersfield Road at Back Lane.

A638, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A638 Wakefield Road at Bywell Road.

B6128, Shaw Cross - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

Wrenthorpe Lane, Wrenthorpe - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Wrenthorpe Lane both ways between Silcoates Lane and Sunny Hill.

A642, Horbury - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Southfield Lane at B6128 Quarry Hill.

A645, Featherstone - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A645 Wakefield Road near The Gulf Petrol Station.

A645, Knottingley - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A645 Hill Top at Malvern Road.

