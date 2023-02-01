West Yorkshire traffic update: Severe delays on M62 Eastbound and Westbound
Here is your morning West Yorkshire traffic update for Wednesday, February 1.
Congestion
M62 - Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J32 A639 Colorado Way (Pontefract) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.
M62 - Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.
M62 - Severe delays of ten minutes on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and M62 (Hartshead Moor Services). Average speed 15 mph.
M1 - Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J38 A637 Huddersfield Road (Woolley / Huddersfield) and J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Average speed 15 mph.
Incidents
M62 - Queueing traffic and delays on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Congestion to J30 (Rothwell). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minutes.
M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minutes.
Road closures
Crown street, Elland - Road closed due to gas main work on Crown Street both ways between Southgate and Huddersfield Road.
Boggart Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Boggart Lane both ways from Hope Street to Sowerby Croft Lane.
Lower Clyde Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Lower Clyde Street both ways from Clyde Street to Boggart Lane.
Bank Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Bank Street both ways from Scar Head Road to Boggart Lane.
High Street, Luddenden - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.
Stocks Lane, Luddenden - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.
Knowles Hill Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to water main work on Knowles Hill Road both ways between School Grove and B6117 Heckmondwike Road.
Enfield Drive, Batley - Road closed due to water main work on Enfield Drive both ways between Horner Avenue and Enfield Close.
Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.
Roadworks
Mixenden Lane, Mixenden - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Mixenden Lane near Ivy Lane.
B6114, Elland - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6114 Saddleworth Road at Daleside.
A644, Mirfield - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A644 Huddersfield Road at Back Lane.
A638, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A638 Wakefield Road at Bywell Road.
B6128, Shaw Cross - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.
Wrenthorpe Lane, Wrenthorpe - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Wrenthorpe Lane both ways between Silcoates Lane and Sunny Hill.
A642, Horbury - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Southfield Lane at B6128 Quarry Hill.
A645, Featherstone - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A645 Wakefield Road near The Gulf Petrol Station.
A645, Knottingley - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A645 Hill Top at Malvern Road.