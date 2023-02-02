News you can trust since 1853
West Yorkshire traffic update: Severe delays on the A1 Northbound as the A1(M) remains closed

Here is your morning West Yorkshire traffic update for Thursday, February 2.

By Jessica Barton
3 hours ago - 3 min read

Congestion

A1 - Severe delays of 29 minutes and delays increasing on A1 Northbound between A1 and A1(M). Average speed five mph.

M62 - Delays of nine minutes on M62 Westbound between J32 A639 Colorado Way (Pontefract) and J30 A642 (Rothwell). Average speed 15 mph.

Traffic queues on the M62 Westbound towards Brighouse.
M62 - Delays of five minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

M1 - Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 15 mph.

Incidents

A1(M) - Road remains closed after a chemical tanker overturned yesterday (wednesday).

M62 - Queueing traffic on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). In the construction area.

Road closures

Crown street, Elland - Road closed due to gas main work on Crown Street both ways between Southgate and Huddersfield Road.

Boggart Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Boggart Lane both ways from Hope Street to Sowerby Croft Lane.

Lower Clyde Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Lower Clyde Street both ways from Clyde Street to Boggart Lane.

Bank Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Bank Street both ways from Scar Head Road to Boggart Lane.

High Street, Luddenden - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Luddenden - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.

Drury Lane, Normanton - Road closed due to construction on Drury Lane both ways from Station Road to Calverley Green Road.

Roadworks

Mixenden Lane, Mixenden - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Mixenden Lane near Ivy Lane.

B6114, Elland - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6114 Saddleworth Road at Daleside.

M62 - One lane closed due to construction on M62 both ways between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

A638, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A638 Wakefield Road at Bywell Road.

B6128, Shaw Cross - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

Wrenthorpe Lane, Wrenthorpe - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Wrenthorpe Lane both ways between Silcoates Lane and Sunny Hill.

A642, Horbury - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Southfield Lane at B6128 Quarry Hill.

B6128, Horbury - Give take traffic due to utility work on B6128 Highfield Road both ways near Park Street.

Goring Park Avenue, Ossett - Give take traffic due to utility work on Goring Park Avenue both ways near Leopold Street.

Fairfield Road, Ossett - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Fairfield Road at Fairfield Gardens.

B6128, Ossett - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on B6128 Station Road near Lime Street.

A645, Featherstone - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A645 Wakefield Road near The Gulf Petrol Station.

A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on A645 Wakefield Road near Lynwood Close.

