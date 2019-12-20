West Yorkshire woman given terminal cancer diagnosis just weeks before Christmas aged 29 determined to fulfil bucket list

A brave West Yorkshire woman who was given a terminal cancer diagnosis just weeks before Christmas is determined to fulfil her bucket list.

Phillipa Carter, 29 - who suffers with cystic fibrosis - was diagnosed with cervical cancer in March.

The former administration worker from Mirfield, described by friend Amy Fryer as the most 'selfless' person she knows, has courageously battled the cancer all year in a series of radiotherapy sessions.

However, just two weeks before Christmas, Phillipa - who also had a double lung transplant in 2011 - was given the devastating news the cancer was terminal.

She is now determined to complete her personal bucket list.

Phillipa started chemotherapy yesterday, just one week before Christmas Day which she will spend with her beloved husband Ryan, 31 and her mum, dad, sister, nephew, grandma and granddad.

Amy said Phillipa is incredibly brave.

She said: "She has only ever thought about everybody else throughout her fight.

"She is such a strong and determined girl, I can't believe how strong she is.

"Phillipa will fight the cancer 110%.

"She is an inspiration to everyone."

Phillipa is urging the public to have any unusual symptoms of health checked.

She said: "People need to go for their smears and it’s vital to get any unusual symptoms checked out.

"Anyone that’s immunosuppressed needs to be extra vigilant and push for any cancer screening.

"People really need to consider the HPV vaccine if they haven’t had it already"

She is also an advocate for organ donation.

To find out more information click here.

Amy said: "Phillipa wants to stress to everyone that has health issues to get them checked out."

Amy has set up a fundraising page for Phillipa to fund her dreams, which has amassed an incredible £2000 in just two days.

To donate, click here.