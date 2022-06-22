Jessie Ware, supported by Gracey, kicked off the summer shows on Sunday before Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ sell-out show on Tuesday night.

Thursday sees First Aid Kit play at the Piece Hall and on Friday and Saturday it’s Nile Rodgers and Chic.

Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “It’s been an incredible start to Live at The Piece Hall with two brilliant shows from the sensational Jessie Ware and the legend that is Noel Gallagher.

The Piece Hall. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

“Every year, since we launched our live gigs here, we’ve done it bigger and better. The reputation of our beautiful building as a top-tier music venue is growing year on year, as shown by the world-class acts appearing this summer.

“This year we have entered into an exciting partnership with Cuffe and Taylor/Live Nation and are delighted to be able to present the biggest and best line-up ever for 2022.

“These events are bringing tens of thousands of people to Halifax over the next few weeks. The knock-on effect means new visitors to the town, spending money in local eateries and staying in nearby accommodation.

“Hearing some of the feedback from music fans who have travelled from far and wide to get here, the bounce given to local traders and the sense of awe shown by the performers, makes it clear that we’ve hit a winning formula. There’s only a handful of tickets left for a limited number of shows, demonstrating the appetite for live music along with something a little bit special.

Noel Gallagher at The Piece Hall. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

“The music scene is bouncing back after a torrid couple of years and as honoured custodians of The Piece Hall, I’m incredibly proud to offer music fans something a little different and help bring some joy to people’s lives. Hosting the best live performers is a mark of being a world-class venue and I think we now sit comfortably in that category.”

WHO’s NEXT?

Thursday, June 23

First Aid Kit

Music fans at The Piece Hall. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25

Nile Rodgers and Chic

Sunday, June 26

Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra - Ibiza Classics

Gracey at The Piece Hall. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

Friday, July 1

Tom Grennan

Saturday, July 2

Paloma Faith

Sunday, July 3

Paul Weller

Jessie Ware at The Piece Hall. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

Tuesday, July 5

Duran Duran

Friday, July 8

Primal Scream

Sunday, July 10