Five-year-old Marli Barnes was flung off a bike he had borrowed from a friend after it hurtled down a steep hill, sending him smashing into the side of a house.

His parents, Nikki Barnes and Dean Collinson, were told he may not survive and to “prepare for the worst”.

Amazingly, the little boy is now home and recovering – but his parents are urging people to heed their son’s experience as a warning about the need for children to wear a helmet.

Marli with his sisters, eight-year-old Milli and 10-month-old Rayne

“We’ve learnt the hard way,” said Nikki, 28.

"The doctors told us to prepare for the worst.

"They didn't know if he was going to pull through or if he did, if he would have severe brain damage.”

Marli, who is brother to eight-year-old Milli and 10-month-old Rayne, had gone out to play for a few minutes before his tea when the accident happened two weeks ago.

Little Marli was in a coma for nine days after the accident in Sowerby Bridge

He had not been gone long when Nikki saw two men walking down her path and knocking on her door.

"They said Marli was passed out in someone's garden,” she said.

"I ran out and saw an 80-year-old man giving him CPR.

"I've never been so speechless. My whole body just froze. It was like watching something that you see on TV."

Marli is now recovering at home after the horrific accident

The bike Marli had borrowed had a burst tyre, no working brakes and was too big for him.

He had flown down a hill which his dad described as so steep “an adult wouldn’t drive down in a car” and been catapulted off, into the side of a house.

Nikki says thankfully, the elderly couple who live there heard a bang, rushed out to help and rang 999.

"They saved his life," she said.

Three ambulances arrived, followed by an air ambulance which flew Marli to Leeds General Infirmary where he was put into a coma for nine days.

Incredibly he has woken up nowhere near as harmed as doctors had feared, and was allowed home on Friday.

"We were warned that we might lose him or that he might not be the same little boy who went out to play nine days before but he is him,” said Nikki.

"It's amazing.

"Everyone cried because they couldn't believe how he came round.

"He is weak and still fragile but he is doing so well.

"The doctors said is he had been an adult, he wouldn't be here. It's because of his age."

Dean, 32, said their neighbourhood has been left reeling by Marli’s accident, and now all youngsters wear helmets when they are riding bikes and scooters.

But he wants to ensure more children are safe, and is setting up Helmets for Marli, which will raise cash for helmets and give them to youngsters without them.

The couple also want parents to make sure their children are riding bikes that are in a good, working condition, and that they are familiar with.

A fundraiser has been launched to send Marli and his family to Disneyland, and a group of lorry drivers have collected £500.

"We've been so overwhelmed by the support we've had,” said Nikki.