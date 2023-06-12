News you can trust since 1853
'What an incredible place': Body coach Joe Wicks praises The Piece Hall as fans suggest the iconic Halifax venue to host one of his big workout events

Fitness expert Joe Wicks could be bringing one of his big workout sessions to Halifax after his social media followers suggested The Piece Hall as a perfect venue.
By Dominic Brown
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 15:31 BST

Joe, whose online videos proved hugely popular during the Covid lockdowns as people looked for ways to stay fit during the pandemic, sought advice on Twitter for possible locations for an event.

Together with a photo of the iconic Grade I listed building, he posted: “Last week I asked my social media followers to suggest ideas for awesome places to host a big workout event....so many of you suggested The Piece Hall. What an incredible place.”

The tweet was viewed more than 190,000 times and received more than 1,000 likes.

In response, Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, posted: “We can’t wait to host an event with you here!”

Sarah Newberry tweeted: “It really is!! It would be a great venue.”

Julie Fiona Clark posted: “It’s even better in the flesh especially when it’s full.”

Joe Wicks. Photo by Eamonn M McCormack/Getty ImagesJoe Wicks. Photo by Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images
Joe Wicks. Photo by Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images
The Piece Hall, HalifaxThe Piece Hall, Halifax
The Piece Hall, Halifax
