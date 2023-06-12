Joe, whose online videos proved hugely popular during the Covid lockdowns as people looked for ways to stay fit during the pandemic, sought advice on Twitter for possible locations for an event.

Together with a photo of the iconic Grade I listed building, he posted: “Last week I asked my social media followers to suggest ideas for awesome places to host a big workout event....so many of you suggested The Piece Hall. What an incredible place.”

The tweet was viewed more than 190,000 times and received more than 1,000 likes.

In response, Nicky Chance-Thompson, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, posted: “We can’t wait to host an event with you here!”

Sarah Newberry tweeted: “It really is!! It would be a great venue.”

Julie Fiona Clark posted: “It’s even better in the flesh especially when it’s full.”

Joe Wicks. Photo by Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images