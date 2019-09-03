What can we expect from Halifax's Amelia in week two of the Great British Bake Off

Halifax's Amelia Le Bruin will be showing off her biscuit making skills during week two of the Great British Bake Off.

Biscuit Week seems to promise some of our most intricate bakes yet on the Channel 4 show tonight

The sticky, chocolate-themed signature sees bakers get their hands dirty, while the retro technical looks set to confuse some

The showstopper will see bakers having to construct biscuit sculptures.

There has been a big change in the Great British Bake Off betting markets after the first round of the show.

Everyone got their first glimpse of the new batch of bakers, and now both the Bookmakers and public will have a sense of who they feel will do well.

Star baker form the opening show was Michelle Evans-Fecci – who is now considered the favourite at 3/1. And it must be noted that nobody has ever won the Bake Off without winning star baker at some point.

Jamie Finn is seen as the big outsider at 25/1 after he only just made it through to Week 2 after a disappointing opener.

OddMonkey spokesman Peter Watton commented: “The first week has seen some major changes in the betting market, with Tenby baker Michelle Evans-Fecci new favourite into 3/1 after impressing in week one and winning star baker.

“Previous favourite Alice and Amelia have drifted in the betting, whilst Henry and David are the new favoured males, after Dan Chambers – who was the favourite male before the show started – was dumped after the first week in the tent.”

Selected Bake Off odds 2019

Michelle Evans-Fecci – 3/1

Henry Bird – 7/2

David Atherton – 4/1

Alice Fevronia – 4/1

Steph Blackwell – 5/1

Michael Chakraverty – 8/1

Helena Garcia – 8/1

Rosie Brandreth-Poynter – 10/1

Amelia Le Brun – 12/2

Priya O’Shea – 12/1

Phil Thorne – 16/1

Jamie Finn – 25/1