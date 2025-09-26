What has happened in Boothtown: Child hit by car in Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Sep 2025, 11:22 BST
A child has been hit by a car in Halifax.

The accident happened on Grantham Road in Boothtown shortly before 6.11pm last night.

The nine-year-old girl was taken to Huddersfield Royal Hospital.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police understood her injuries were not described as serious.

The crash happened last night
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

