Emergency crews have been called to a fire at a Halifax house reportedly caused by an “explosion”.

Teams were called to Coventry Street, off Spring Hall Lane, late last night.

There are reports that the blaze was caused by an explosion at around 11.45pm.

We will have more details on this incident as we get them officially confirmed.

