Police have now given more information about what happened in Sowerby Bridge this morning.

The Courier reported earlier today how an air ambulance was believed to have landed at Beech Park and Recreation Ground and buses were being diverted away from Albert Road because of a “police incident”.

West Yorkshire Police have now told us that they were called to Albert Street shortly before 8.30am to a report a child had “fallen from height”.

The child was taken to hospital and is now understood to have suffered what police have described as minor injuries.

The air ambulance was called out earlier today

A spokesperson for the force said: “Shortly before 8.30am this morning, officers were called by the ambulance service to a concern for safety call at an address on Albert Road, Sowerby Bridge.

“A child was reported to have fallen from height.

"The child has been taken to hospital and is now believed to have suffered minor injuries.”