An air ambulance was scrambled to a Calderdale village yesterday.

The helicopter was called to West Vale after a report of someone falling off a bicycle in Clay House Park just before 4pm.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “An ambulance, doctor and air ambulance were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed by air to Leeds General Infirmary.”

Anyone who needs an ambulance in an emergency should call 999.