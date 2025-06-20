Emergency teams including an air ambulance have been called to Halifax this evening.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The helicopter is understood to have landed near Siddal Primary School at around 7.15pm.

And, as this photo taken by Matthew Brooke shows, several police vehicles and fire engines have been scrambled to Backhold Lane.

We will update this story as we get more details confirmed.

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.