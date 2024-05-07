What used to be The Cartwheel Club on Huddersfield Road in Elland has been given a new lease of life, now becoming Elland Community Hub.

The centre shut in 2020 when lockdown started.

But now, as part of a £6m revamp of Elland town centre, the building has been completely refurbished and its facilities upgraded.

To celebrate it now being available to hire by community groups and businesses, an official opening was held on Saturday with a host of stalls showcasing Elland community groups and events.

Among those with stalls were broadband provider brsk.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “We're thrilled to be working with Elland Community Hub. It’s an incredible opportunity to be part of.

"With fantastic people and facilities, the hub is poised to become a vibrant heart of the community.

"We're proud to provide them with free broadband and partner with them as they work across the local community.

"We look forward to supporting further projects in Elland across the year.”

For more information about the hub, email [email protected].

The revamp project in Elland, funded thanks to cash from the Government’s Future High Street Fund, aims to make it a “more attractive place to be and improve amenities for people who live or work in or visit the town”, says Calderdale Council.

The work also includes pedestrianising part of Southgate, reconfiguring road layouts, reducing the width of carriageways, and introducing new and wider pavements.

The market square is getting new stone flags laid and a new seating area will create a space for residents, shoppers and visitors to rest, meet and take part in events at the new ‘Southgate Square’.

In Coronation Street car park, 17 parking bays will be kept, with an extra two parking spaces created on the adjacent road.

