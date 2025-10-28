What is happening to Square Chapel: Calderdale TUC calls for Arts Council action to save Square Chapel

Calderdale Trades Union Council has written to Arts Council England expressing its support for the Save Square Chapel campaign and called for them to take action to save the Halifax arts centre.

In the letter to Pete Massey, Arts Council England Director for Yorkshire and the Humber, Calderdale TUC expresses its belief that the Arts Council can play a leading role in returning Square Chapel to its status as a community-focused arts centre.

Calderdale TUC believes that enforcing the charge the Arts Council has on the Square Chapel building is the only way there can be a re-establishment of an arts centre operating all year round at Square Chapel.

Calderdale TUC chair Daniel Whittall said: “Square Chapel plays a central role in our local arts scene. Working with Equity and the Save Square Chapel campaign, we’re keen to see the centre re-open as a year-round arts centre that can develop an inclusive, community-focussed arts programme.

"We call on Arts Council England to take robust action to enforce the charge it has on the Square Chapel building.”

In a statement to the Courier, the Arts Council said: "We are committed to working with Calderdale Council and other local partners to ensure that the Square Chapel building is used as an arts centre.”

The directors of Square Chapel CIC announced that the centre was closing on February 5 while they looked at options.

Arts Council England no longer has a funding relationship with Square Chapel CIC, but do maintain an interest in the building, due to a charge relating to their previous capital award, which restricts the building’s use.

Arts Council England and partners agreed to a request earlier this year from Square Chapel CIC for permission to enter into a short-term agreement for the use of the building as production facilities for the Piece Hall’s Live series. This arrangement ran until the end of September 2025.

The Courier reported last week that the company set up to run Halifax’s Square Chapel had avoided being struck off.

Notice was issued earlier this month by the Registrar of Companies that unless “cause was shown to the contrary”, Square Chapel Community Interest Company (CIC) would be struck off the register and dissolved.

But, according to one of the documents logged by Companies House, the striking off action was discontinued after “cause was shown” why the company should not be struck off.