What was going on in Siddal: More details from fire service after air ambulance called to Halifax
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has today said they were deployed to Siddal on Friday afternoon to help a man who had fallen.
They sent three crews, an aerial ladder and a technical rescue team.
As reported by the Courier on Friday, an air ambulance landed near Siddal Primary School at around 7.15pm.
And, as this photo taken by Matthew Brooke shows, several police vehicles and fire engines were deployed to Backhold Lane.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 6.59pm to Backhold Lane to reports of a man who had fallen and needed assistance.
"Three crews, plus an aerial ladder and tech rescue unit attended.
"Firefighters freed him and he was handed to the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.”
Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed someone was taken to hospital in the air ambulance.
The spokesperson said: “Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to an incident at 6.46pm on Backhold Lane in Halifax on Friday, June 20.
"We sent an ambulance, critical care paramedic and doctor to the scene and one patient was transported by air ambulance to hospital.”
Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.