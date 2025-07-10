What's going on in West Yorkshire: 11 photos as Calderdale village cricket club celebrates huge milestone with some of the greatest players of all time

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
Thousands of people and some of the best players of all time have been celebrating a Calderdale village cricket club’s milestone anniversary.

Two thousand people packed into the Lightcliffe Crickety Club’s Till Carr Lane ground to watch the likes of Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh and Ryan Sidebottom at a special match to mark the club’s 150th birthday.

The game saw the Lashings World XI players take on a Lightcliffe Select team.

It was part of a day of celebrations which also included the Lashings’ legends coaching of some of the club’s juniors and a celebratory lunch - all accompanied by legendary commentator Henry Blofield.

The match was followed three days later by Lightcliffe Village Gala – an afternoon of family fun with food, drink, music, stalls, games and more.

Commentary during the game came from legendary commentator Henry Blofeld, pictured here with scorer and Lightcliffe junior Will Sweeten

1. What's going on in West Yorkshire: 11 photos as Calderdale village cricket club celebrates huge milestone with some of the greatest players of all time

Commentary during the game came from legendary commentator Henry Blofeld, pictured here with scorer and Lightcliffe junior Will Sweeten Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Ashes winner Chris Schofield signing autographs at the Lashings game at Lightcliffe

2. What's going on in West Yorkshire: 11 photos as Calderdale village cricket club celebrates huge milestone with some of the greatest players of all time

Ashes winner Chris Schofield signing autographs at the Lashings game at Lightcliffe Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Lightcliffe U11 and U13 Junior Cricketers train with the Lashings legends

3. What's going on in West Yorkshire: 11 photos as Calderdale village cricket club celebrates huge milestone with some of the greatest players of all time

Lightcliffe U11 and U13 Junior Cricketers train with the Lashings legends Photo: subm

Photo Sales
With steam trains, the police, fire service, Scouts, choirs, dancing and much more, Lightcliffe Village Gala was a packed afternoon

4. What's going on in West Yorkshire: 11 photos as Calderdale village cricket club celebrates huge milestone with some of the greatest players of all time

With steam trains, the police, fire service, Scouts, choirs, dancing and much more, Lightcliffe Village Gala was a packed afternoon Photo: subm

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:West YorkshireCalderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice