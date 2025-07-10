Two thousand people packed into the Lightcliffe Crickety Club’s Till Carr Lane ground to watch the likes of Curtly Ambrose, Courtney Walsh and Ryan Sidebottom at a special match to mark the club’s 150th birthday.

The game saw the Lashings World XI players take on a Lightcliffe Select team.

It was part of a day of celebrations which also included the Lashings’ legends coaching of some of the club’s juniors and a celebratory lunch - all accompanied by legendary commentator Henry Blofield.

The match was followed three days later by Lightcliffe Village Gala – an afternoon of family fun with food, drink, music, stalls, games and more.

Commentary during the game came from legendary commentator Henry Blofeld, pictured here with scorer and Lightcliffe junior Will Sweeten

Ashes winner Chris Schofield signing autographs at the Lashings game at Lightcliffe

Lightcliffe U11 and U13 Junior Cricketers train with the Lashings legends