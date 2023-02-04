What's happening this year with the Hebden Bridge Twinning Society - from events to visits
Twenty-one members of the Hebden Bridge Twinning Society met for the New Year Lunch at the Aya Sophia.
During the meal the group had the opportunity to discuss our programme for 2023. In March there’s a planned quiz, followed by a feedback meeting for members later in the month.
April and May are French themed, with hopefully an Apéro at the Blue Teapot in Mytholmroyd in April, and a Pétanque/Boules event on an evening in May.
The group will be visiting the twin town of Warstein between September 29 and October 3. This will be followed by a beer, sausage and band event in October/November.
Various other events will take place in the course of the year for which we are currently planning dates.
New members for the HBTS are always welcome and anyone interested can contact Jane Jackson at [email protected]
For more information on the Hebden Bridge Twinning Society visit www.hebdenbridgetwinning.org.uk