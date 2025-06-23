A landlady who has owned a popular Halifax pub for nearly 20 years is shutting its doors and putting it up for sale.

The Railway, on Nursery Lane in Ovenden, will be open until the end of July before closing down.

Landlady Wynmarie Sugden – known as Wyn – said: “It’s a shame because it’s been a brilliant pub – a real hub for the community.”

She and her husband Tom Sugden took over The Railway in 2007.

Wynnmarie Sugden (right) with her friend Diane

Former social worker Wyn and ex-naval officer Tom had previously run The Shay and Golden Pheasant pubs before taking on The Railway.

Wyn described the Ovenden pub as “derelict” before the couple took it on, and said there had previously been a catalogue of police incidents.

But the couple turned it around and helped it become “like one big family”.

Wyn has continued to run the pub since Tom died in 2017, maintaining and encouraging its tradition of karaoke and being a welcoming place for all.

It also boasts a function room, courtyard and sizeable beer garden.

Wyn had to step back from running the pub in 2023 when she was diagnosed with cancer so she could focus on her recovery.

She returned at the end of last year but says she now wants to spend more time with her three sons – Vincent, Phyllip and Dominic - and five grandchildren.

"I hope it continues as a pub,” said Wyn. “I’ve had a few people interested in buying it already.

"There are lots of people who I’ll miss, and the camaraderie and banter round the bar.

"I’d like to thank all our loyal customers.”

Before it closes, The Railway will host a reunion for former Golden Pheasant customers on July 18 – in aid of Cancer Research – and a Railway farewell party on July 19.

Many customers have been sending their well wishes to Wyn already.

One said: “Good luck with everything in the future Wyn. Sending hugs.”

Another said: “So sad, had great times in there over the years.”

And another said: “Sorry to hear Wyn. Wishing you all the best for future.”