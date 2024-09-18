Courier readers have given their recommendations for the best Chinese takeaways and restaurants in CalderdaleCourier readers have given their recommendations for the best Chinese takeaways and restaurants in Calderdale
Where to eat in Halifax: 15 of the best Chinese takeaways and restaurants in Calderdale according to Courier readers

By Tom Scargill
Published 18th Sep 2024, 06:00 GMT
We asked the Courier readers for their recommendations for the best Chinese takeaways and restaurants in Calderdale – and here is what you said.

Have a scroll through our gallery and see if your favourite is on there. The list is in no particular order but all were recommended by Courier readers.

Thank you to everyone who responded.

227 King Cross St, Halifax HX1 3JL. 4.2 rating from 95 Google reviews

1. Bird's Nest

227 King Cross St, Halifax HX1 3JL. 4.2 rating from 95 Google reviews Photo: Google Street View

315 Huddersfield Rd, Halifax HX3 0PG. 4.3 rating from 61 Google reviews

2. Tian Tian

315 Huddersfield Rd, Halifax HX3 0PG. 4.3 rating from 61 Google reviews Photo: Google Street View

24 Keighley Rd, Ovenden, Halifax HX2 8AL. 4.4 rating from 165 Google reviews

3. Kwai Hing

24 Keighley Rd, Ovenden, Halifax HX2 8AL. 4.4 rating from 165 Google reviews Photo: Google Street View

17 Annie St, Sowerby Bridge HX6 2HP. 4.5 rating from 103 Google reviews

4. Happy Eating

17 Annie St, Sowerby Bridge HX6 2HP. 4.5 rating from 103 Google reviews Photo: Google Street View

