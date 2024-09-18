Where to eat in Halifax: 15 of the best Chinese takeaways and restaurants in Calderdale according to Courier readers

Have a scroll through our gallery and see if your favourite is on there. The list is in no particular order but all were recommended by Courier readers.
Thank you to everyone who responded.
1 / 4
Have a scroll through our gallery and see if your favourite is on there. The list is in no particular order but all were recommended by Courier readers.
Thank you to everyone who responded.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.