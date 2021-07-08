Where to watch the England v Italy Euro 2020 final in Calderdale

Crowds in the borough's pubs gathered after England scored a winner through Harry Kane's extra-time penalty at Wembley.

England fans are now 90 minutes away from seeing their national team win a major tournament for the first time in half a century.

England will now line-up against Italy in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday at 8pm.

England fans celebrating (Getty Images)

Many people will be looking to book a table at venues across the borough for the big game.

Here is a rundown of what venues are showing the game

ATIK, Ward's End, Halifax

Bourbon Street Social, Broad Street Plaza, Halifax

Prospect Inn, Prospect Street, Halifax

Upper George Hotel, Crown Street, Halifax