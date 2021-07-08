Where to watch the England v Italy Euro 2020 final in Calderdale

England fans were celebrating in Calderdale after the Three Lions beat Denmark 2-1 to reach their first tournament final since 1966.

By Ian Hirst
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:07 am
Updated Thursday, 8th July 2021, 11:08 am

Crowds in the borough's pubs gathered after England scored a winner through Harry Kane's extra-time penalty at Wembley.

England fans are now 90 minutes away from seeing their national team win a major tournament for the first time in half a century.

England will now line-up against Italy in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday at 8pm.

England fans celebrating (Getty Images)

Many people will be looking to book a table at venues across the borough for the big game.

Here is a rundown of what venues are showing the game

ATIK, Ward's End, Halifax

Bourbon Street Social, Broad Street Plaza, Halifax

Prospect Inn, Prospect Street, Halifax

Upper George Hotel, Crown Street, Halifax

Yates Halifax, Silver Street, Halifax

