Anti-hate campaigners have vowed to continue their unifying work after homophobic graffiti was discovered in a Calderdale town.

Happy Valley Pride say the vandalism appeared in Hebden Bridge last weekend.

It has been reported to Hebden Royd Town Council and removed.

The group, whose projects include a week-long festival celebrating LGBTQIA+ life, was founded after different piece of homophobic graffiti was seen in Hebden Bridge in the summer of 2015.

Happy Valley Pride’s chair Jenn Wilson said: “We have politicians calling for legal restrictions on freedom, gender affirming care and LGBTQIA+ inclusive education.

“These global events have an influence on attitudes at home.

"Meanwhile, in the UK, government reforms have stalled, temporary restrictions have been upheld, and mainstream media continues to stoke division in the so-called "culture wars".

"This has a real and harmful impact on LGBTQIA+ people, and particularly our trans siblings, with hate-crime on the rise year on year.

"We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure the safety, equity and human rights of everyone in the LGBTQIA+ community in the Calder Valley, celebrating our diversity and contribution to the wider community.

"Where we witness words or acts of hatred, exclusion or harm, we will act - often quietly and carefully, to avoid adding to the fear and division that fuels it - to support and protect our community from harm, and to do what we can restore harmony in the Calder Valley.

"As one of our performers said at Pride this year ‘there is nobody whose identity poses a threat to anyone else’.

"This year, record numbers attended our festival, showing that despite a rise in divisive rhetoric in the media, the people of Calderdale won't stand for it and simply don't want it.

"We encourage all residents of Calder Valley to be the best we can, treat one another with respect and foster kindness and community.”

As well as its annual festival, Happy Valley Pride runs a diverse range of other events throughout the year, produces an annual youth engagement project – working with local schools to raise awareness and educate about LGBTQIA+ life - and runs campaigns supporting the local LGBTQIA+ community.