Why are police in Brighouse: Tragedy as body pulled from canal in Calderdale town centre
Emergency services were called to the Calder and Hebble Navigation near Atlas Mill Road at just after 9am today.
A caller had reported seeing a body in water there.
Police, ambulance and fire services attended and found the body of an adult.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The body was recovered from the water and initial enquiries are ongoing at the scene
"Anyone who has any information which could assist enquiries is asked to contact Calderdale District CID on 101 referencing police log 0333 of January 4.
"Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat .”
The body of a woman was pulled from the River Calder in Brighouse last month.
And police, firefighters and paramedics were called to help a man out of the Calder and Hebble Navigation off Huddersfield Road in Brighouse on Thursday night.