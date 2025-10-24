People in part of Calderdale say they have suddenly lost mobile phone coverage.

And some are reporting they have been told they may not hear any more about when they will get it back until 2026.

MP for the Calder Valley Josh Fenton-Glynn has written to the chief executives of Vodafone Three and Virgin Media 02 raising the plight of some of his constituents in Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd and other nearby areas in the Calder Valley, and demanding answers.

In his letter, he says since Monday, people have reported not being able to receive mobile phone reception in these areas, which he understands is because a phone mast in that part of Calderdale has been removed.

MP for the Calder Valley Josh Fenton-Glynn.

He also says he understands some residents have been told they cannot expect any update on this issue until January 2026.

Mr Fenton-Glynn posted: “Lots of people have been in touch with me about the issues with phone signal around Hebden and Mytholmroyd following the removal of a nearby mast.

"We rely on our phones for so much, it is completely unacceptable that thousands have been abruptly left without a service.

"Various dates have been mentioned to customers in terms of providing updates, including January 2026. This isn’t good enough - residents and businesses are paying for a service that is not being provided.

"Today I have written to the relevant networks explaining what has happened and urging them to fix this as a matter of urgency.

"I’ve also asked them to keep customers updated and provide details of compensation available.”

He urged anyone who has been affected to email him at [email protected].

"I’ll keep up the pressure to resolve this as soon as possible,” he added.

In his letter to the phone company bosses, Mr Fenton-Glynn said people having to wait up to three months until full service is restored is “simply unacceptable”.

He added he has been made aware that other nearby masts have been boosted to provide a better signal in the are but this is “yet to be felt by many who are still without signal”.

"It is also inexcusable that your customers report that they were provided with no real advance notice of the decision to remove the mast, or about how this would impact their mobile phone service,” he added.