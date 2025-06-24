An air ambulance has been seen landing in Calderdale.

The helicopter was spotted at around 8pm this evening in Elland.

It is understood to have landed in the Victoria Road area.

This is the third time the air ambulance is known to have been deployed to Calderdale in six days.

On Thursday, it was called to West Vale after a report of someone falling off a bicycle in Clay House Park just before 4pm.

The patient was taken to Leeds General Infirmary.

And on Friday evening, it was called to Backhold Lane in Siddal to help a man who had fallen.

Police and firefighters were also called and the road was sealed off.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service gave this statement to the Courier after Friday’s call out: "We sent an ambulance, critical care paramedic and doctor to the scene and one patient was transported by air ambulance to hospital.”