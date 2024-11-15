Why were firefighters in Brighouse: Fire crews battle blaze at Calderdale dry cleaners
A fire broke out at a dry cleaners in Brighouse earlier today.
Crews from three fire stations – Rastrick, Cleckheaton and Huddersfield – were called to the blaze on Bethel Street 12 12.42am.
They said around 20 per cent of the single storey building was alight.
Fans were needed to clear the smoke.
