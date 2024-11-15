Why were firefighters in Brighouse: Fire crews battle blaze at Calderdale dry cleaners

By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Nov 2024, 09:34 GMT
A fire broke out at a dry cleaners in Brighouse earlier today.

Crews from three fire stations – Rastrick, Cleckheaton and Huddersfield – were called to the blaze on Bethel Street 12 12.42am.

They said around 20 per cent of the single storey building was alight.

Fans were needed to clear the smoke.

If you see a fire in progress, call 999.

For fire safety advice or to book a home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.

