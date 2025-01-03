Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man was rescued from a canal in a Calderdale town last night.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to help the man out of the Calder and Hebble Navigation off Huddersfield Road in Brighouse after a call reporting concern for his safety at 10.16pm.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said teams from Rastrick, Cleckheaton, Huddersfield and Ossett were deployed to the water rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of concern for a man’s safety on Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, at 10.16pm last night.

"The man was left in the care of the ambulance service shortly after 11.20pm.”

The road was shut while the 999 teams dealt with the incident.