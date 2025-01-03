Why were police in Brighouse: 999 crews called to rescue man from Calderdale canal
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to help the man out of the Calder and Hebble Navigation off Huddersfield Road in Brighouse after a call reporting concern for his safety at 10.16pm.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said teams from Rastrick, Cleckheaton, Huddersfield and Ossett were deployed to the water rescue.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of concern for a man’s safety on Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, at 10.16pm last night.
"The man was left in the care of the ambulance service shortly after 11.20pm.”
The road was shut while the 999 teams dealt with the incident.