Actor Will Mellor, who has appeared in a host of dramas including Line of Duty and Broadchurch, was snapped at Dean Clough.

It is not known what he was filming for but he is understood to have been there for the past three weeks.

While he was there, he visited interior design studio Kelly Jones Creative Interiors and was catered for by coffee shop The Weavers Room.

He was spotted at Dean Clough in Halifax

The coffee shop posted on its social media: “We have had an amazing three weeks providing meals for Will and all the crew.

"Such amazing people.”

Will took part in last year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing and was partnered with professional dancer Nancy Xu.

The couple made it to the semi-finals but were eliminated on December 12, finishing in fifth place.

Will Mellow filming at Dean Clough

Will’s visit is another boost to Calderdale’s reputation for being a great place for TV and film projects, including Happy Valley, Secret Invasion, Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack.

In July, Michelle Keegan was spotted in Halifax filming for new Netflix TV series Fool Me Once.

The actress was spotted with a TV crew filming on Burdock Way near Orange Street roundabout in Halifax town centre.