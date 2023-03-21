The Pop Idol winner, who has made no secret of his passion for animal welfare and rescue dogs, has shared posts about the GoFundMe page set up by Amber Penny-Ward on his official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Amber’s dad Neil, from Pellon, is trying to raise £10,000 for American bulldog mix Martin, who needs a series of operations after being mistreated when he was tiny.

He was adopted by the family after being found abandoned at a scrapyard near Oldham where his rescuers were told the pup would be put in a bin if they didn’t take him.

Will Young (Getty Images)

Neil and his fiancee Rachael gave Martin a home after he was brought into the veterinary practice where Amber worked.

But neglect at the hands of an irresponsible breeder meant he was in a terrible condition.

Neil said: “His kneecap was on the inside of his knee, he had an angular limb deformity which meant his bones didn’t grow at the same time so his limbs got twisted out of shape and his legs were badly deformed.

"This was all from him being starved and dehydrated by this so-called breeder. He had been taken away from his mum, he had no food, no water, he very nearly died.”

Martin the dog needs surgery

The efforts to raise enough money to help Martin walk and enjoy a happy life were given a boost when Amber and Neil found the fundraising page had been found and shared by animal lover Will following his visit to a dogs home in Manchester.

Neil said: “I don’t know how Will got hold of it, I’ve absolutely no idea.

"My daughter saw something about him going to the rescue place, looked at his Facebook page and Martin showed up there.

"He also put it on Instagram for 24 hours and donated £200 himself.

Neil with the rescued pup

"It was quite overwhelming when I saw it. It didn’t generate a huge amount but for me that’s not the point, it was the fact that someone like Will had put the story on there.”