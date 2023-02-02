With the club promising a host of memorable events off the field throughout the season to mark their 150th year, head coach Simon Grix will be preparing his Panthers side for what is sure to be a competitive - and exciting - Championship campaign.

And a Courier reader is just one question away from seeing all the thrilling league action at The Shay - along with a family member or friend - thanks to our season ticket competition in connection with the club.

Ahead of the special prize giveaway, Panthers chairman Dave Grayson said: “It is great that we have got this connection with the Courier.

One lucky reader will win a pair of Halifax Panthers season tickets in our Courier competition

"We want to get our brand out there and hopefully these tickets will give two people some enjoyment. Hopefully the lucky winners will agree with me on that one!

“We have got to go out into the community and explain to everybody what is happening at Halifax and make sure it is worth their while when they do come down and that they want to come back again.

“I’m trying to change the culture around the club of ‘it’s a secret’. We have to celebrate what we do.

"We do some really good things at Halifax, and in Halifax, and we should be pushing that back out there.

“Hopefully our fans can spread the word as well.

“That South Stand, when it is rocking, is a fantastic experience and I’d love to see that every game this season.”

To be in with a chance of winning the competition, simply answer the following question correctly:

What special anniversary are Halifax Panthers celebrating this year?

a) 100 years

b) 150 years

c) 200 years

Email your answer to [email protected] - please include your full name and daytime contact details.

Entries must be received by 2pm on Wednesday, February 8.

Please include the subject line Halifax Panthers season ticket competition.

The winner will be notified by 2pm on Thursday, February 9.