The national children's museum is handing out the passes as a thank you for people's support over the years.

We have teamed up with Eureka! to give 5,000 of the visits away to Courier readers.

The museum said: “We’ve proud of all we’ve achieved in that time, and know that it wouldn’t have been possible without Calderdale residents’ love and support.”

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tickets are being given away to mark Eureka! turning 30.

For details of how to enter the draw, see tomorrow's edition of the Halifax Courier.