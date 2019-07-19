Winning name for Rastrick fire engine has been revealed

After calling on members of the local community for help, the winning name of the fire engine at Rastrick Fire Station has been revealed.

The winning name was Scarlet and the Rastrick Fire Station engine will be known by that name for the next 12 months.

When the competition was announced earlier this month, social media users suggested ‘Fire McFireface’ and ‘Squirty McSquirtface’ but neither made the top three as Hope and Zeus were both named as the runners up.

The winner of the competition has received a tour of the fire station and a plaque with the chosen name added to the front of the fire engine. After a year it will be removed and returned to the winner.

The name was unveiled at the recent open day at Rastrick Fire Station which raised funds for The Fire Fighters Charity and other local charities.

There were a number of activities for visitors to get involved in including the chance to see inside emergency service vehicles, performances by Brighouse Theatre Productions and a bouncy castle.

Fire fighter Mark Taylor, with Ivan Abbakumov, Matilda and Eddie Rosenthal, during the open day at Rastrick Fire Station

