In the lead-up to the games, residents created Olympic torches, flags and banners in their arts and crafts activities to decorate the home.

Reminiscence sessions triggered memories from previous Olympics with favourite moments being Torvill and Dean winning gold for their legendary Boléro ice dance in 1984 and Eddie the Eagle winning hearts for his ski jumping in 1988, despite finishing last.

Mary Crossley, the care home’s manager, said: “Everyone is really enjoying getting involved in our ‘Going for Gold’ Olympic activities and I’m sure our team members are going to be kept very busy handing out medals to our residents who are extremely competitive. Our Olympic themed activities will culminate with a closing ceremony party so we can celebrate everyone’s achievements, perhaps over a snowball cocktail or two.”

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resident Anne MacDonald aged 89, loved the snowball throwing game! (1)

The home’s Magic Moments Coordinators have devised a series of activities designed for residents of all abilities to take part in, including tabletop curling, snowball bowling, cross-country quizzing and armchair ice dancing.

Resident, Anne MacDonald, aged 89, said: “I’m really enjoying taking part in all the different events, they’re great fun and it just goes to show you can have a go at anything whatever your age.”

Residents are also exploring Chinese culture during the games, including a live-streamed tour of Beijing with a local guide to show them around and answer any questions.

88-year-old resident, Dennis Easy, laughed: “It’s so exciting! I didn’t know I had it in me - I just hope Team GB win as many medals as I have!”

Resident Margaret Allen with the residents' Olympic torch

* Support your Halifax Courier by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe