Woman who died in M62 horror crash officially named by police

The woman who died in a multi-vehicle car crash on the M62 has been officially named by police.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward after the serious multiple collision on the M62 motorway on Thursday September 5.

A Volvo HGV, a Volkswagen Passat, an Iveco Vehicle Transport and a Volkswagen Toureg were all involved in the incident which occurred at around 10:40 am on the East-bound carriageway prior to Junction 23.

The driver of the Passat, a 51 year old woman from Goole sadly suffered fatal injuries.

The deceased has today been named as Karen McDonagh and the family of Karen have today released a photo of her.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.

If you can assist officers in their investigations, please contact the non-emergency number 101 or via the live chat facility available through the Force’s website quoting reference 509 of 05/09.