Women in West Yorkshire: 14 notable people who are from Wakefield, Halifax and Dewsbury

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
To mark International Women’s Day we’re taking a look at some of the female famous faces from around Calderdale, Wakefield and North Kirklees.

See how many you recognise!

One of the West Yorkshire's most recognisable faces, Wakefield's very own Jane McDonald has spent time as a singer, presenter and actress, and is renowned for her Yorkshire accent. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

1. Jane McDonald, Wakefield

One of the West Yorkshire's most recognisable faces, Wakefield's very own Jane McDonald has spent time as a singer, presenter and actress, and is renowned for her Yorkshire accent. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images) Photo: Anthony Devlin

Born in Dewsbury in 1927, Betty Boothroyd is a politician and was the first female Speaker of the House of Commons between 1992 and 2000. She is still the only woman to have held that role. She was educated at a local council school and went on to study at Dewsbury College of Commerce and Art, now known as Kirklees College.

2. Betty Boothroyd, Dewsbury

Born in Dewsbury in 1927, Betty Boothroyd is a politician and was the first female Speaker of the House of Commons between 1992 and 2000. She is still the only woman to have held that role. She was educated at a local council school and went on to study at Dewsbury College of Commerce and Art, now known as Kirklees College. Photo: James Hardisty

Champion wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft was born and brought up in Halifax, She has won seven gold medals at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Paralympics as well as a number of world championship titles.

3. Hannah Cockroft, Halifax

Champion wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft was born and brought up in Halifax, She has won seven gold medals at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Paralympics as well as a number of world championship titles. Photo: Tony Johnson

Most of us will recognise Helen Baxendale from her role as Rachel on Cold Feet, or Emily on Friends. But did you know the TV star was born in Pontefract? (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

4. Helen Baxendale, Pontefract

Most of us will recognise Helen Baxendale from her role as Rachel on Cold Feet, or Emily on Friends. But did you know the TV star was born in Pontefract? (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images) Photo: Anthony Harvey

