Women’s Royal Army Corps veteran from Halifax chosen for London Cenotaph March Past
and live on Freeview channel 276
Caroline served in the WRAC between 1984 and 1990 as a data telegraphist, following in the footsteps of her grandfathers and father who all served in the Army.
Caroline recalls doing drills in the Maastricht caves to prepare for a full-blown war: “We didn’t realise how severe the Cold War threat was. We would’ve been right on the front lines."
While billeted at Mill Hill in 1988, soldier Michael Robbins was killed by an IRA bomb. Caroline attended Michael’s memorial earlier this year, describing his death as a “huge shock".
Eventually, in 1990, Caroline left the Army to pursue a career in the police, serving for 20 years.