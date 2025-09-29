Women's Rugby World Cup: England's triumph can help more women and girls take up the game in Calderdale

England celebrate their Rugby World Cup triumph

England's triumph at the Women's Rugby World Cup can help it reach more women and girls in Calderdale.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That's the view from people within the game in the borough, who have been delighted by the growth of women's rugby union in Calderdale over the last few years.

And the hope is that the Red Roses' win over Canada at Twickenham on Saturday, in-front of more than 80,000 fans, can inspire the next generation to participate in the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old Brodleians showed the game live in their clubhouse on Saturday, and are due to welcome one of the victorious England team there from noon on Sunday for a special guest appearance.

Old Brodleians and Old Crossleyans under 16s girls teams

James Ogden, general manager of the club, said: "There's a lot of pressure on leisure time and things that people can get involved in, but England winning the World Cup gives us a platform to get into more schools, it shows fantastic role models that girls can aspire to.

"It's quite a male-dominated environment, but what the Lionesses did in football, you've seen the imapct that had for girls and now this is rugby's time to be that inspiration.

"Girls do want to do more than the typical stuff, like netball or hockey at secondary school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those sports are fantastic but rugby is another option for them to get some physical activity and make lifelong friendships through sport.

"We've been in touch with schools and have our coaches in primary schools this week.

"All the flags are still up in our clubhouse now."

James added: "We wanted to make 2025 the year for girls rugby in our area, because we knew it was a World Cup year.

"So it's been a focal point for a year of celebration, and Saturday was the perfect ending but also hopefully the beginning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have one of the World Cup winners coming here on Sunday, having applied through the governing body.

"It's all positive, it's all really good.

"Twelve years ago, we didn't have a women or girls team here and now we have just short of 100 women and girls playing.

"That's decent growth but we think this will be the next step and really push things on."

Kara Colvin, community manager at Halifax Panthers and head coach of the Panthers women’s academy team, says England's victory will allow younger female players to see that grassroots rugby is a potential pathway to professional sucess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The platform itself allows the world to see how rugby is no longer seen as a one sex sport and that the women playing are at the highest point in their careers," she said.

"To see this on TV or in real life allows the women and girls playing now to have their mind set on achievable goals. It’s no longer just a dream.

"Those dreams are coming true with hard work and determination - this is backed up by the coaches and governing bodies who represent rugby across both codes." Kara added: "There is always interest in the sport but when the World Cup is on you see more people wanting to be involved.

"It’s amazing to see more community clubs adding girls sections within Calderdale and the numbers attending are amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a former player and now coach, my job as community manager for Halifax Panthers allows me to see first hand how many girls are now heading to their local clubs as girls only teams are getting stronger, more well known and thriving.

"Ultimately it would be brilliant to see a pathway at all community clubs from girls into open age with Halifax Panthers having their own system too.

"When I was playing in the under 12s we had to travel miles away to play against another girls team - now you can just travel across town and play another good set up there too.

"Womens and girls rugby has only got stronger over the past couple of decades and things like the World Cup enable those who don’t know, exactly what women’s and girls rugby is all about "