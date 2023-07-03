Traffic congestion

The A646/A6033 Corridor Improvement Programme stretches from Todmorden to Skircoat Moor and is being delivered in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

It aims to address long-standing issues with congestion, especially at peak times, improve facilities for pedestrians and cyclists and reduce delays for local bus services on and around this busy route through Calderdale.

Work is currently taking place around Hebden Bridge, to improve safety on this busy section of highway.

Initial work focused in the area between Stubbing Holme Road and the junction with Heptonstall Road, where works to widen the pavement and install associated improvements to crossing facilities are now complete.

A new westbound cycle lane is also being created between Station Road and Fallingroyd, to improve facilities, encourage cycling and provide a safer environment for existing riders on this route.

This will require the removal of on-street parking spaces on this section. A small number of spaces on Market Street will also be removed to support bus services through Hebden Bridge by reducing delays.

Additional parking has been created at Hebden Bridge recently and Mytholmroyd railway station also now has 194 spaces to cater for rail users, which can be used as a park and ride. The council is working with the Environment Agency to create a new car park at Stubbing Holme once the flood defence work is complete.

Further work is planned to support facilities for pedestrians walking into town from the rail station, with footway widening planned on the currently narrow section of pavement between Albert Street and Commercial Street.

The work is being carried out in stages and wherever possible the work will take place outside of peak hours. This includes the upcoming work to resurface Market Street in the town, which is due to take place at night with no traffic management during the day.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action, Active Travel, and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said: “The work being carried out in Hebden Bridge is part of a wider programme of improvements which will transform this busy route and bring a number of benefits for those living, working or travelling in and around the upper Calder Valley.

“Whilst the work will cause some short-term disruption, this will be minimised as much as possible and traffic management will be used only when necessary, as work moves around the town centre. In the longer term the works will address long-standing issues regarding inadequate pavement widths along this busy stretch of highway. The scheme also includes measures to promote safer active travel and improve the reliability of bus services.”

Coun Peter Carlill, Deputy Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee, said: “It is fantastic that work is moving forward to transform travel in and around Hebden Bridge.

“These works will bring long-term benefits to the people of Calderdale – making it easier to walk, wheel, cycle and use public transport.

“It will help us in our ambition to create a better-connected West Yorkshire where towns and businesses can thrive.”

