Calderdale Council says work is progressing on an extensive programme of improvements at Shroggs Park in north Halifax.

The Grade II listed park includes a skate park, football pitches, a play park and is home to the popular Halifax parkrun. It also has diverse tree and plant species.

Significant investment is helping deliver a programme of improvements at the park, says the council, which are designed to make the area more welcoming, more attractive and more accessible, whilst ensuring that the work is also sustainable.

Work started in spring 2023 and has already included improvements to paths, repairs to fencing, landscaping works to better open up areas of the park and the cleaning of entrances and the historic monument.

The monument in Shroggs Park

The work to improve the park is being led by a partnership group that includes the Friends of Shroggs Park. Together with Calderdale Council and the North Halifax Partnership, they have formed the Shroggs Park Partnership, which has focused on enhancing the potential of the park, with improvements based on feedback from formal and informal consultation with park users and the local community.

Future works will include more planting, improved signage, and the development of a woodland walk. Further initiatives such as a community growing spaces and ‘Active Spots’ around the park are also being considered to boost community facilities in the park.

The existing pavilion structure, which is in a bad state of repair, will be removed in early 2024 and in its place, graded landscaping works will create a balanced, welcoming space.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “Shroggs Park is a wonderful facility for the north Halifax area and it’s great news that work is progressing to make it an even better place to visit.

Picnic seating in Shroggs Park

“The passion and determination of the park’s Friends group, and the support of other local organisations has been instrumental in enabling the Shroggs Park Partnership to attract significant funding to support the development of this programme of improvement works.

“The Council is also proud to be able to support the works to demonstrate our commitment to protecting and enhancing our distinctive environment and recognising the important contribution of our parks and green spaces.”

Different funding sources including the UK Government’s Levelling Up fund, Active Calderdale funding, Safer Streets Fund and Council budgets are supporting different elements of the improvements.