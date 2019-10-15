Works Better helps mum return to nursing position

A mother of four from Halifax has returned to nursing 16 years after qualifying thanks to a newground employability advisor working on behalf of Works Better.

Registered nurse Nazra Rehman, 39, first qualified in 2002 but left nursing to start a family soon after qualifying.

She always intended to return to work full time but having never worked since she qualified, she lacked confidence and assumed a lot of retraining would be required.

That was until she met Lorraine Fenney as part of Works Better, an employment support programme designed to help people overcome the barriers that are preventing them from securing work.

Nazra said: “I honestly feel that the day I met Lorraine, was the day that my life changed for the better and the return to my career.

“When chatting to her at the open day, I did not think that anything would come of our conversation. I had sought advice many times before, but had never been given advice specific to my situation, just general advice and information about returning to work.

“Lorraine, however, really listened to my personal circumstances and followed up on the information I had given her.

“She researched job opportunities, university requirements and applications.

“She even arranged for me to attend courses to upgrade my CV.

“The support I received with completing application forms, mock interviews, working out how my finances would be affected and even what help was available for my autistic daughter, was invaluable for my return to work. Nothing was too much trouble.

“Having a personal approach was refreshing and allowed Lorraine to really understand my needs. She always suggested a solution for any areas I was concerned about.”