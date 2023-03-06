World Book Day theme to latest Halifax junior parkrun

Sixty-four children celebrated World Book day on Sunday by donning their outfits and running the 2k course in People’s Park at the Halifax junior parkrun.

There was a wonderful atmosphere ringing around the park with the even’s super supportive marshals, parents and children all cheering every participant on.

First finisher was James Sutcliffe, with a new PB of 08:56, closely followed by Paige Richardson also with a new PB with 08:58.

The event featured 11 first timers, while special mention goes to Ruby and Arabella for gaining their half marathon bands and James for receiving his marathon band after reaching the 21 parkrun milestone.

The Halifax junior parkrun takes place every Sunday at 9am and is free, just turn up with your parkrun barcode.

