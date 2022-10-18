News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

World championship Ukrainian boxer coming to Calderdale to teach people how to box after his wife sought refuge here

A world championship boxer from Ukraine is coming to Calderdale – and is offering people boxing lessons – after his wife fled here.

By Sarah Fitton
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2022, 1:32pm

Sergiy Fedchenko – WBO European Champion and IBF Intercontinental World Champion – will spend two weeks holding the sessions for local boxing clubs, with proceeds going to the treatment and rehabilitation of people who have been defending Ukraine from Russia.

Sergiy’s wife is a recent Ukrainian arrival and is living with a host family in Todmorden.

Since the beginning of the war, the boxer has been volunteering for the efforts to fight for Ukraine.

World championship boxer Sergiy Fedchenko

Most Popular

Next month, he will be the guest of honour at a Ukrainian beer festival at the Bradford Ukrainian Centre.

He will return in January to spend Ukrainian Christmas with his family in Todmorden and be the main guest at a businessman's charity dinner and auction.

For more information about attending the boxing sessions, email the organisers at [email protected] .

Read More

Read More
Calder Community Cares hosts free family meet and greet in Hebden Bridge
CalderdaleTodmordenRussia