World championship Ukrainian boxer coming to Calderdale to teach people how to box after his wife sought refuge here

Sergiy Fedchenko – WBO European Champion and IBF Intercontinental World Champion – will spend two weeks holding the sessions for local boxing clubs, with proceeds going to the treatment and rehabilitation of people who have been defending Ukraine from Russia.

Sergiy’s wife is a recent Ukrainian arrival and is living with a host family in Todmorden.

Since the beginning of the war, the boxer has been volunteering for the efforts to fight for Ukraine.

World championship boxer Sergiy Fedchenko

Next month, he will be the guest of honour at a Ukrainian beer festival at the Bradford Ukrainian Centre.

He will return in January to spend Ukrainian Christmas with his family in Todmorden and be the main guest at a businessman's charity dinner and auction.